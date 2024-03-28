Baseball Titans Take Down E’town

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Mercer County baseball had a week of highs and lows. One day after the Garrard County Golden Lions came from behind in the sixth inning and defeated Mercer 7-5, the Titans did the same to Elizabethtown in a 9-4 battle.

On Monday, March 25, the Titans (4-5) faced the Harrison County Thorobreds (3-2) with a shot at earning a winning record for the first time this season.

Andrew Tatum walked and Ayden Stephens singled but the Titans couldn’t man­age a run in the fu·st. The Thorobreds went one run up moments later when the connection to Will Johnson at first base went awry. The Titans next seven batters sat down without a hit. Han-ison County moved their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third following another Mercer infield error. A third infield error allowed one more Harrison County run in the fourth, but Stephens earned his fifth strikeout of the game…

