Weekender For March 21–29: Farm City Celebration, MLK Day, Spaghetti Dinner, Easter And More

The 2024 Farm City Celebration at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service Office happens Thursday, March 21. Celebrate our common interests with the Extension Office, the Mercer Farm Bureau, the Mercer Chamber and Mercer Conservation over steak. Tickets are $12 and dinner is served starting at 6 p.m.

The community is invited to Mercer County’s 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Saturday, March 23, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). The event was rescheduled from January, when it was canceled due to inclement weather.

The pancake and sausage breakfast starts at 8 a.m. The commemorative march begins at 9 a.m. at the back entrance of the church on Chiles Street and goes down Chiles Street, then turns right on Lexington Street then turns right on Main Street and ends in front of the church. The keynote speaker is scheduled to talk starting at 9:30 a.m. MLK day is also a day of service. The service project will support the community blessing boxes located around Mercer County. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a non-perishable ready to eat food item.

The Harrodsburg Lions Club will hold their Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner at Lion’s Park Community Center on Thursday, March 28. The meal includes baked spaghetti, salad, dessert and drinks. All proceeds will fund purchase eyeglasses for those in need, Lion’s Club scholarships and other local projects. The requested donation is $8 per meal. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Carry-out is available.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 21

• 2024 Farm City Celebration at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service Office (1007 Lexington Road). Celebrate our common interests. Join the Mercer Extension Office, Mercer Farm Bureau, Mercer Chamber and Mercer Conservation as we celebrate over steak. Tickets $12 each, can be purchased from any organizing member. 6 to 8 p.m. (dinner served 6 p.m.) Jill Cutler at info@mercerchamber.com.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Lisa Allen and Monty at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokeys. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 22

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Friday Family Flicks: “Wonka” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). You’ve heard the story of the golden ticket, Charlie and Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl’s novel—but do you know how it all came to be? Starring Timothée Chalamet. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, March 23

• Mercer County’s 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Breakfast starts at 8 a.m., commemorative march at 9 a.m. keynote address at 9:30 a.m. Call Tara Duty or Deanna Ashmore at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office at 859-734-4378.

• Walk With Jesus Easter Event and Egg Hunt at Burgin Baptist Church (435 East Main Street, Burgin). Follow Jesus’ footsteps, enjoy an egg hunt and snacks. Come anytime between 11 a.m. and noon. Facebook @Burgin Baptist Church or 859-748-5188.

• Behind the Scenes at the Museum: Boxes at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn about the manufacture of Shaker oval boxes communities and view unique examples from the collection as well as other wooden boxes the Shakers made. Admission: 415 for annual passholders, $25 for everyone else. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter Cookie Decorating Class at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Learn how to decorate cookies with Flour Farm Cookies. Tickets: $50 per person. Starts at noon. Mimosas and Bloody Marys available for purchase. hello@flourfarmcookies.com or 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Spring Wedding Show at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Door prizes, taste delicious food from favorite caterers, meet amazing vendors and finish checking off what you need to make your special day one to remember. 1 to 3 p.m. Facebook @The Lodge at Logan Vineyards.

• Board Together: Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A nice afternoon with snacks and some games that may be new to you. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• The James Harrod Trust Presents Historical Re-enactor Bryan Bush at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Bush will portray Confederate surgeon and Episcopal priest Charles Todd Quintard. Starts 2 p.m. jamesharrodtrust.org or 859-583-8999 or history@jamesharrodtrust.org.

• Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mackville Baptist Church (10835 Main Street, Mackville). Bring your bucket, basket or bag to collect eggs, hear the Easter story and enjoy a hotdog. Starts 2 p.m. mackvillebaptistchurch.com or Facebook @Mackville Baptist Church.

• Live music by Ryan Raikes at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music: Daryl Boone Pittman at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Triple J&C BBQ. 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Night Hike: Spring Equinox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gentle hike exploring the wonders of the prairie and forest at night as well as the mysteries and curiosities of the universe. End the evening with a warming cup of hot chocolate around a cheerful bonfire at the amphitheater. Starts at 8 p.m. Participants should meet at the Welcome Center by 7:30 p.m. All participants should bring flashlights to assist in returning to vehicles or rooms at the conclusion of the evening. Admission: $15 for annual passholders, $25 for everyone else. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, March 24

Palm Sunday

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, March 26

• Family Game Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An evening of fun and games for the whole family with board games, card games, video games, and other kinds of games, both new and old. Snacks provided. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, March 27

• TeamKid Egg Hunt at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). For preK through 5th grades. Meal provided. Transportation available through Facebook page. Starts 5:40 p.m. 859-865-2212 or info@salvisabaptist.org or salvisabaptist.org or Facebook @Salvisa Baptist Church.

Thursday, March 28

Maundy Thursday

• Harrodsburg Lions Club Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner at Lion’s Park Community Center (109 West Lexington Street). Meal includes baked spaghetti, salad, dessert and drinks. All proceeds will fund purchase eyeglasses for those in need, Lion’s Club scholarships and other local projects, requested donation: $8 per meal. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. Carry-out available: 859-325-0282.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Carrie Ann McDonald at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Smothered and Covered. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 29

Good Friday

• Hoppy Easter at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). 859-865-2003 or or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.