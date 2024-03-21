UK Basketball’s March Madness Preview

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Staff

It’s March Madness time in the Bluegrass, and the Kentucky Wildcats are ready to prove to the world that they are no fluke. With Calipari and his team having much to prove, the Cats eagerly awaited their tournament draw on “Selection Sunday.” Despite the team falling short in the SEC Tournament (yet again), Big Blue Nation went in with high hopes of a strong seed, a good path and a real shot at making a deep March run.

Going into the SEC Tournament, all indications were that the Cats sat firmly on the 3-seed line, with a chance to move up after a couple of quality wins. However, this was not to be. Despite an extremely favorable draw, Kentucky played a poor brand of soft basketball, getting physically torched on both ends of the court. Although the Cats clearly had the most talent of any team in Nashville, their run was cut short by a Texas A&M team that needed the win.

After the loss, fan morale seemed to hit a very low point. Thousands of fans from across the state made the trip down to Music City, and hundreds of thousands more sat and watched on their couch thinking the Cats were finally back and Nashville was finally going to be reclaimed. But yet again, the BBN found themselves disappointed and with nothing to do, as soon as the Saturday of the tournament rolled around.

The disappointing loss caused every online “bracketologist” to drop Kentucky as quick as a Friday night Aggie 3-point shot. In most predictions, John Calipari and the Wildcats went from a high three, to a low four borderline five, and to make matters worse, because of the circumstances around the loss and the teams right around Kentucky in the seeding, this drop in ranking gave a strong indication that Kentucky would be shipped out to the west coast, and be forced to play in a very difficult region. Or, by the account of some online BBN conspiracy theorists, in Boston with number one overall seed University of Connecticut.

