Titan Boys Split Home Double-Header

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans baseball team (2-3) played two games on Saturday, March 16 in Harrodsburg. The Ballard Bruins (4-0) were the first opponent of the day and recently picked up a 4-0 win against Madison Central and a 10-0 route of Bullitt Central.

Senior Aaron May began the game perfectly, striking out the first Bruin batter in just three pitches. The next batter took eight pitches but May sent him to the dug out just the same. May continued to keep the Bruins in check through the first three innings. The Titans couldn’t get anything going on offense and bar a bunt from Ayden Stephens on the first at bat, no Mercer County players touched first through the first three innings. Bruin junior Kevin Moore doubled to right field on the first at bat of the fourth inning, and an error by Noah Worthington on third base let Dewayne Scott reach first. Catcher Brayden Campbell errored for the Titans next and just like that the Bruins had two runs on the board and a runner on third. Zeke House hit a grounder to right field and scored the Bruins’ third run. Two pop outs and another strikeout from May closed the top of the fourth.

The Titans were back at the top of their lineup and Stephens was walked in four pitches before Will Johnson’s grounder to right field sent him home. Johnson was thrown out at second and Campbell grounded out during the next at bat. The Titans trailed Ballard 3-1 at the beginning of the fifth inning. Kaine Samuels hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth to extend the Bruins lead to 4-1. Jackson Doughty stood firm and walked on the Titans’ first at. Next, House hit Andrew Tatum with a pitch and advanced Doughty. The sophomore was eventually caught stealing third but House walked Stephens on the same at bat. Carter Devine blistered a grounder to left field and scored Tatum. Stephens worked his magic and stole third before finding his way home after a dropped ball by the Bruins’ catcher. Devine tied the game at 4-4 moments later on a wild pitch. The Bruins’ offense had their most efficient inning when it mattered most and back-to-back singles before a double by Moore put them up 6-4. Brady Payton relieved May and earned the final out. The Titans couldn’t answer and Evann White and Weston Irvin struck out to end the game.

