Stephen Ransdell Named Permanent Director At Anderson-Dean Community Park

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Stephen Ransdell has been named the full-time director of Anderson-Dean Community Park.

Ransdell has served as the interim director since January. He was promoted by the Anderson-Dean board of directors at their meeting on Thursday, March 14, according to a Facebook post.

Ransdell served as facility maintenance planner at Essity since 1995. He has been working at the park since 2022.

“It’s a great hire,” said Judge Executive Sarah Steele. “He’s done a tremendous job in the last month getting projects moving. I’m excited to see where we’ll be in a year.”

“We’ve got a lot going on,” Ransdell said Tuesday.

People have been complaining about the condition of the park for years, but issues came to a head last year, when the park was forced to shut down the pool after learning it had lost a million gallons of water in its first week. Since then, the county and city, which own the park jointly, have reorganized the board of directors and changed park directors.

They hired American Leak Detection of Mount Washington to make repairs to the pool. On Monday, the Mercer County Fiscal Court voted to purchase a 60 millimeter PVC membrane for the pool at a cost of $197,880.

On Tuesday, Ransdell said the liner “will make it basically a brand new pool.”

He said the pool will have all new plumbing and concrete and, thanks to the liner, a new, smooth surface. Ransdell said the current plan is to begin filling the pool on May 1.

“That’s still the plan even with the lining purchase,” he said.

Ransdell said he is also looking at buying new tables and chairs for the pool. Once the pool is full, they will spend a month or so making sure it doesn’t leak.

“We want to make sure it’s 100 percent,” Ransdell said.

He said new scoreboards have been installed, although there have been some issues. He said they are looking at replacing a faulty processor in one of the scoreboards. Ransdell said they are waiting for parts. Currently, five of the seven new scoreboards are operational, he said.

The City of Harrodsburg learned last week that they will receive $217,730 from the state to build a new playground and install a sprinkler system at the park.

Ransdell said they are looking for additional funding to get the playground installed. He said they have ordered new volleyball nets and boundary lines, which will include the park’s logo. He said they are looking to have the volleyball courts ready by summer.

“It will feel like you’re playing on a professional court,” Ransdell said.

The park has ordered new flooring for the Lions Pavilion. “I will pick it up at the end of the week,” he said.

They are looking to have the new flooring basically installed by Friday, March 29, Ransdell said. The new batting cages have been installed, and Rnsdell said he is looking at installing new rims for the basketball court. The park is replacing the barn that had to be torn down after last year’s storm with a 60 foot by 40 foot storage building. Construction on that should start by the middle of April, Ransdell said. Resurfacing of the walking trails will begin when the weather is warm enough, he said.

“Then it’s just a matter of catching up with the office work,” Ransdell said Tuesday. The office, officially known as the Thomas Long House, dates back to 1790. It too was damaged in last year’s storms. Ransdell said he is working with the Harrodsburg Historical Society about possible solutions for the building.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.