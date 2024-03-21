Mercer Archery Competes At Regional Tournament, Genco Finishes First

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Archery traveled to Nicholasville on Saturday, March 16, hoping to take home a regional tournament trophy after the boys lost by one point in 2023. Rylan Genco’s performance was the highlight of what became another successful state qualifying performance for archery.

Genco topped a group of 147 participants. 26 of his 30 shots were bullseyes and the sophomore finished only five points shy of a perfect session. Genco became the second consecutive Mercer County archer to win the regional tournament after Troy Diaz-Ward took home the trophy last spring.

“I’ve had Rylan since elementary school, to watch his work ethic and growth as a person has been very special. Achieving the KHSAA Regional Champion title as a sophomore will hopefully inspire others, as he still has two more years to go after this season,” said Coach Eric Miller.

There was a bit of space between Genco and the next Mercer County archer in the rankings but the Titans had several players finish in the top third, which was enough for the boys’ to claim second place with a total score of 1967.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.