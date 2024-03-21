Learn The Story Of Mary Harris’s Quilt

Robert Moore

“I got to thinking about our history,” Mary Harris said. Last week, Harris was at the Mercer County Public Library with family and friends, talking about a quilt she had made.

The quilt currently hangs over the fireplace at the library. The quilt serves more than just decoration. Like the books and magazines on the shelves nearby, it tells a story—a story that begins with the panel in the upper left hand corner, the symbol of the Underground Railroad.

The Railroad was a network of secret routes used by enslaved African Americans to escape captivity. Legends say safe houses along the Railroad were indicated by a quilt hanging from a clothesline or windowsill. According to Marie Claire Bryant, writing for the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage magazine, the quilts were embedded with a code. “Reading the shapes and motifs sewn into the design, an enslaved person on the run could know the area’s immediate dangers or even where to head next,” Bryant wrote in 2019. The last panel is the North Star, which stands for Canada and freedom.

“I read a lot,” Mary Harris said. “I knew they had to go through a lot.”

Before beginning the quilt, Harris did a lot of research.

“I have to study something real good before I tackle it,” she said. “I tried to find as much as I could on what they used to make colors.”

The quilt is all cotton, made with materials from all over Kentucky. Harris said it took less than six months to assemble.

“When starting a project, I don’t like to leave it,” Harris said.

Harris is originally from Mackville. “I came here in 1955,” she said.

She said she’s glad people are enjoying the quilt.

“A lot of people came to enjoy it and learn from it,” Harris said. “It tells a story in itself.”

The quilt is currently on display, along with a placard that says what each symbol means.

“We’ll hate to give it up,” said Carolyn Sue Patterson, the acquisitions librarian. Patterson asked how long she would like it to be on display.

“I’ll leave it up to you,” Harris said.

Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit online at mcplib.info.

