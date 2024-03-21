Lady Titans Recover And Earn First Win

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans softball team (1-1) faced their first 12th Region opponent of the season on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, March 16, when they faced Pulaski County (3-1).

Sophomore Brooklyn Thomas doubled on a dropped ball by Mercer’s outfield, and moments later Claire Hamilton got the Lady Maroons on the scoreboard first after her single brought Thomas home.

Freshman Jaley Bowman hit a hard ground ball to center field in Mercer’s first at bat, and one out later she scored the Lady Titans’ first run of the season thanks to a bunt from Peyton Boyd and an error by the Lady Maroon first baseman. Boyd scored Mercer’s second run moments later thanks to a passed ball.

The Lady Maroon’s starting pitcher, Thomas, carved up the plate early on and Mercer didn’t add to their total again until the sixth inning.

Ava Musick struck out two batters and held her own until the fourth inning when the Lady Maroons hit their stride. Musick earned two outs with ease, but then a single, double, walk and back-to-back errors in the outfield added three quick runs and sophomore Ella Davis took over on the mound.

Sophomores Chloe Carroll and Shelbie Sellers hit back to back ground balls into left field before Davis earned her first walk and Pulaski loaded the bases. Next, eighth grader Maggie Gregory singled to center field and scored two runs. Davis got down 3-0 in the count but battled back and the Lady Titans infield finished the inning with a double play.

Midway through the fifth inning, Mercer trailed Pulaski 8-2.

Bowman had a perfect day on the offensive side, singling on each of her at bats while being walked once and successfully stealing bases on all three of her attempts.

