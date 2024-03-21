Harrodsburg Receives State Funding For Anderson-Dean

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The City of Harrodsburg will receive $217,730 from the state to build a new playground and install a sprinkler system at Anderson-Dean Community Park. It is one of 32 projects announced last week by Gov. Andy Beshear that the governor said will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the Commonwealth.

The federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for a wide variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, the construction of walking paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

“These dollars improve parks across Kentucky and make them more accessible to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “We will continue to make our parks a priority. They bring a sense of community, offer a place for our families to spend time together outdoors and are worthy of continued investment.”

To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

Pool membrane covering at Anderson-Dean Community Park

In related news, the Mercer County Fiscal Court voted Monday in a special-called meeting to pay $197,880 to purchase a 60 millimeter PVC membrane for the pool at the Anderson-Dean Aquatics Center.

The fiscal court also approved making a payment of $99,375 to American Leak Detection of Mount Washington for phase II or repairs to the pool. The City of Harrodsburg will be responsible for the other half of the payment, which totals $198,750.

At the special-called meeting, Stephen Ransdell, the newly hired manager at the park, went over issues with the original liner, which Ransdell said was not installed according to the original drawings. Ransdell said there was a crack that runs almost the length of the shallow end. He said the contractors have had to make cuts they didn’t think they’d have to make, and that may lead to leaks. Ransdell said the membrane is guaranteed for 20 years.

“It will look like a completely new pool bottom,” Ransdell said.

Magistrate Jackie Claycomb moved to go forward with the membrane, seconded by Magistrate Tim Darland. The pool was shut down in June 2023 after officials learned it had lost a million gallons of water in its first week of operations.

“We don’t want to have to throw a waterhose in it every week,” Darland said.

The pool liner is an add-on expense, separate from the ongoing repairs to reopen the pool. Expenses to maintain the pool and the rest of the park are split evenly between the county and city, but the city has taken no action as of press time.

