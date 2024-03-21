Commission Votes To Deny Rezoning For Controversial Development

Robert Moore

Herald Staff



The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend denying a request to rezone 104.41 acres of land at the southeast corner of Garriott Lane and Robb Road from A-1 (agricultural) to A-3 (small community agricultural). Both zoning designations allow for residential development. A-1 zoning requires a building lot of 2.5 acres. A-3 zoning requires a building lot of one acre. The planning and zoning board votes to either recommend approving or denying rezoning requests, which are then sent to the Mercer County Fiscal Court.

The commission voted to accept the findings of fact from the public hearing on Feb. 20, but listened to no public comments.

More than 70 people showed up at the public hearing held last month to voice their opposition to AFI 001 LLC’s rezoning request. Many—but not all—returned for the vote.

“You are welcome to stay,” said Bobby Upchurch, who chairs the planning and zoning commission. Few of the audience members stayed after the vote was held.

The commission also voted to adopt the findings of fact from a public hearing also held in February. The commission already approved a request by Samudio Construction LLC to rezone 1.962 acres located on the northern side of Pinehurst Way from B-3 (central business) to R-2 (high density residential). The rezoning goes to the Harrodsburg City Commission next.

