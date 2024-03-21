Burgin Still Weighing Options On Flooding Relief

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin City Council received an update on efforts to solve flooding issues in the city. Mayor Joe Monroe said he had met with Bluegrass Area Development District as well as state and federal officials to discuss the issue. The mayor said a group from the University of Kentucky will be doing underground imaging to find out if the current plan—to install two 30 inch pipes at least 150 feet under the city as well as pumps to control flooding—will work.

“They have also come up with an alternative method of getting rid of the floodwater,” Monroe said.

Monroe said the group will conduct a geophysical survey, driving rods every 20 feet to show what’s under the ground.

“They are going to do this testing at no cost to the city,” Monroe said. If the surveyors find an underground cavern or cave, Monroe said they would be leery of proceeding with current plan.

Monroe couldn’t provide the date for when the testing would begin, but said the testing would be in the area of Peach and Sycamore and would take two or three days to perform. The city would receive the report within a couple of weeks.

In October of last year, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. Coleman presented the city with a check for flood relief. The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide $562,500, and the Kentucky Department for Local Government will provide $317,500 from the Flood Assistance Program. Burgin, particularly along Water Street, has been plagued by flooding for as long as anyone could remember.

The city council also debated drafting a new property tax ordinance and debating what to do with unpaid tax bills.

“I’m against selling it and I’ll tell you why,” Mayor Joe Monroe said at last week’s city council meeting. “If people can’t afford what the cities charge, they wouldn’t be able to afford all the fees if it went to collection. I am totally against selling them.”

Instead of selling tax bills, which other taxing districts do, Monroe suggested assessing fees or penalties or possibly putting a lien against properties. However, Monroe said he wasn’t for foreclosing on properties.

Officials say the city is owed $20,000 in unpaid taxes from 2012 to 2023.

“There are some who have not paid every year,” said City Clerk and City Treasurer Angela Stewart.

Other suggestions included selling unpaid tax bills after five years. Burgin City Attorney John Wood said the city has to enact an ordinance establishing dates for payments, discounts and penalties, as well as policies and procedures. Wood said they could set up an amnesty program for late tax bills.

Whatever the city council elects to do, Wood said it has to be done neutrally and impartially. Councilman Jamie Keebortz recommended creating an assistance program, but said, “I don’t want to help the one’s that being a deadbeat.”

“I want to help the little lady across the street who can’t pay them,” Keebortz said. “I’d rather help that lady than someone who just doesn’t want to go to work.”

However, the City of Burgin has no way of knowing why people are not paying.

“It would have to be neutral,” Wood said. He said an assistance program couldn’t be based on age. But it could be based on the amount owed or the number of years it has not been paid.

Wood said they would create a draft. The city has to enact an ordinance every year. The last ordinance passed by the city council dates back to 2021.

The city also has to renew the water contract with Harrodsburg, which expires in October. Mayor Monroe said the city does not have a copy of the true contract, which dates back to 1966. Monroe said they will possibly have to draft a new contract.

City officials say a “glitch” in the system forced the city to send out bills twice. Water Clerk Britney Smith said an error led them to send out the previous month’s billing twice.

Councilwoman Melinda Wofford asked about people who paid their February bill twice. Wofford asked if late payments would be waived.

Monroe said there would be no late payments. He said the city would be waiving them for February. Smith said there won’t be late fees added to anyone, and anyone who overpaid will be credited next month.

“We worked and got them all out today,” Smith said.

