Pioneers Men’s Basketball Finishes Fourth In The Nation

The seven seeded Campbellsville University Men’s basketball program (21-8) defeated the number two seed Bob Jones University (21-5) in dominant fashion on Thursday, March 14. In late February Bob Jones University defeated Pensacola Christian 67-54 in the South Region championship game. The Bruins had only lost one of their previous 19 games before the first-round matchup with the Pioneers. The Pioneers were hoping to build on their six game win streak, and continue their postseason run in similar fashion to their dominant 98-81 victory over Welch College in the MidEast Regional Championship.

Nakyir Joyce refused to let his final NCCAA Tournament pass by, and the senior took control, tallying 21 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in just under 24 minutes of play. The Pioneers shared the ball and played 13 different players throughout the game. Keelan Kennedy, who was recently named second team All MidEast Region, added 17 points, five assists and a steal. Evan Frederick shot 5-7 from the field while grabbing four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Lewis Richards, the Pioneers only first team All-Region selection, was only off the court for a little more than five minutes during the game, and while he didn’t produce his normal scoring numbers, he led the Pioneers with nine rebounds and a tenacity defending the perimeter. The Pioneers’ other second team all region selection, Warner Bryan, played an integral role in just over 12 minutes of action. The big man scored six points while assisting two baskets and grabbing four rebounds.

The Pioneers faced stiff competition in the semifinals. North Central University, in Minneapolis, earned only a 14-15 record prior to their matchup with CU-Harrodsburg, but they scheduled many of their games against larger schools. The Rams earned a spot in the game after defeating Grace Christian University 83-75 a day earlier. Of course, the Rams had one key advantage over the Pioneers, they hosted the tournament.

