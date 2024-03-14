Pulaski Ends Mercer’s Season In Second Round Of 12th Region

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans (22-12) lost in the second round of 12th Region play to the Pulaski County Maroons (22-10) on Monday, March 11. It was a hard-fought game with the lead swinging in both direc­tions, and it was in the final minutes that Pulaski showed why they were the reigning 12th Region champions and pulled away for a six-point victory, 54-48.

The Titans wrapped up a successful season and won games against opponents they hadn’t beaten in some time. The direction under new coach Keith Adkins was a positive one. Last year, there were eight games the Titans led going into the fourth quarter that they ulti­mately lost. However, this year, they learned to finish games with a win. They won a district championship and advanced to the region’s semi finals, a feat that has yet to be achieved since 2018. Losing seniors Jackson and John Lincoln Perry will hurt the Titans, but they return a talented sophomore class to build upon.

In the opening minutes of the first quarter, junior Trevor Ellis was called for a foul and the Titan faithful drew a collective breath, hoping it wouldn’t be a game with early foul trouble. The Titans had multiple turnovers and missed baskets that should have been easy points. John Lincoln Perry caught an elbow to the face and momentarily exited the game with a bro­ken nose. With three minutes left to play in the first quar­ter, the only points they had were foul shots hit by junior Andrew Tatum.

“I definitely think our guys came out a little nervous and tight. I even said after the game that the big­gest difference was that one program had been on this stage before and one had not. And that is part of the growth that we are going to experi­ence moving forward,” said Coach Adkins. “Unless you win the state tournament, a season never ends the way you want it to. But, I truly believe that, as bad as this one hu1ts, it will help this group of return­ing players next year and in years to come.”

The offense finally started to show signs of life when J. Perry hit a 3-point shot with an assist from Kaleb Murray. Ellis blocked a shot, recov­ered the ball and scored. Slowly, Mercer seemed to shake off their nerves and get into the game. Ellis ended the first quarter with a reverse to the basket, and Mercer trailed, 18-9.

The Titans wasted little time getting on the board in the second quarter. Sophomore Jackson Doughty found Ellis cutting to the bas­ket for a basket and assist. John Lincoln Perry returned to the game and sparked the defense with back-to-back steals and a beautiful Euro-step to split the defenders for a layup.

Tatum connected with Ellis down the lane for a basket. On the next posses­sion, Ellis pulled down the defensive rebound and fed it to Kaleb Murray for the layup. Mercer chipped away at Pulaski’s lead, 20-17, with 4:23 left to play in the first half.

Throughout the sea­son, Mercer improved their defense and it showed. Tatum forced another Pulaski turnover and converted it to a basket. Ellis hit the second half of his foul shots and the game was tied, 20-20. Pulaski had led by 11 at one point and with a jumper by J. Perry, the Titans took the lead for the first time, 22-20, with I :33 left in the sec­ond qua1ter. Pulaski’s Gavin Cook tied the game up 22-22 at the half.

