MLK Event On Saturday, March 23

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The community is invited to Mercer County’s 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Saturday, March 23, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). The event was rescheduled from January, when it was canceled due to inclement weather.

The pancake and sausage breakfast starts at 8 a.m. The commemorative march begins at 9 a.m. at the back entrance of the church on Chiles Street and goes down Chiles Street, then turns right on Lexington Street then turns right on Main Street and ends in front of the church. The keynote speaker is scheduled to talk starting at 9:30 a.m.

Local students will also present their art and essays. Tara Duty, Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent at the Mercer County Extension Office, said they had an “astronomical” amount of entries this year.

The organizers are also partnering with Harrodsburg Rotary Club to sponsor the event, which honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was an advocate for racial equality and nonviolent social change, as well as provide volunteers.

MLK day is also a day of service. The service project will support the community blessing boxes located around Mercer County. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a non-perishable ready to eat food item.

For more information, call Tara Duty or Deanna Ashmore at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office at 859-734-4378.

