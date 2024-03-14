Harrodsburg Named One Of Kentucky’s Best Small Town Historic Districts

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg has been named as one of the best small towns historic districts in Kentucky. The Tech Edvocate, a website that was founded in 2016 in Richmond, Virginia, featured Harrodsburg in a recent post. Other towns include Bardstown, Danville and Maysville.

The oldest town in Kentucky, Harrodsburg is called a “gem nestled in the rolling hills.”

“The aura of colonial America lingers in the air here, especially around Old Fort Harrod State Park which features a full-scale replica fort commemorating Harrod’s original settlement,” the writer said. “The downtown area boasts an impressive collection of preserved structures including Greek Revival and Georgian houses reflecting a bygone era.”

Harrodsburg and Mercer County is blessed not just with lots of historical sites, but with lots of locals who are keenly interested in their history, including historical re-enactors.

Kentucky Humanities is asking for re-enactors to help tell Kentucky’s story by portraying a person from the Commonwealth’s colorful past. Since 1992, our presenters Kentucky Humanities has brought 80 Kentuckians to life as Kentucky Chautauqua characters. If you have a character you want to portray for Kentucky Chautauqua, you have until Monday, April 15, to submit an application.

Characters do not have to be famous, but their lives should illuminate some part of Kentucky’s history, and their stories should be compelling enough to appeal to audiences in every part of the state. Kentucky Chautauqua characters, who must be deceased, have ranged from the unknown, such as Kentucky politician Caleb Powers, to household names like Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln. The common thread is that they all have great stories to tell.

Portrayals should last about 35-45 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session of up to 30 minutes. Applicants chosen as Kentucky Chautauqua characters will receive an honorarium of $1,000 for script development, and Kentucky Humanities will pay for drama, costume, and scholarly consultants to ensure the historical accuracy of the characterization. Presenters agree to provide their own costumes, props, and transportation, and must be available to travel statewide for at least 45 performances between August 1, 2025 and July 31, 2028. Presenters earn $350 per performance plus lodging.

Applicants will be invited to audition for a panel of reviewers chosen by Kentucky Humanities. Auditions and final selection of characters will take place on Monday, June 3, in Lexington. The audition consists of a five-minute in-character presentation followed by a 10-minute interview with the reviewers. Dramatic experience is desirable but not required.

Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Visit kyhumanities.org/programs/chautauqua/application-to-become-a-chautauquan for more information and to submit your application.

Historical Events

There are some historic events coming up in the next few weeks. On Saturday, March 16, a Reunion Party for alumnae from “James Harrod Battle for Kentucky’ and “The Legend of Daniel Boone.” The party will be held at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road) starting at noon. In addition to food, there will be a silent auction, photos, fun and cash bar. For more information, visit Facebook @ The Lodge at Logan Vineyards or Facebook @ James Harrod The Battle For Kentucky.

Also on Saturday, check out the Tribute to Valor and Courage Revisited with Rick Lee at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street), starting at 2 p.m. Lee, a local military historian, will chronicle the American service men and women who fought to keep tyranny from our nation’s shores during World War II. The program will be held in the new History Research Center.

At 3:30 p.m. the library will host a table reading for “The Trial of James Bridges.” Bridges is a key character in the 1792 disappearance of James Harrod, who founded Harrodsburg. Saturday will feature a cold reading of a one hour play that will be done during Harrodsburg’s 250th anniversary celebration in June. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit online at mcplib.info.

For more great stories, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.