Donation Shines A Light On Mercer County’s Past

A new donation to the Mercer County Public Library shines a light on the area’s history. The item is a ledger book from a wool and fur hat factory dating back to the 1820s–1830s, said Jerry Sampson of J. Sampson Antiques, Books and Appraisals on Main Street. Sampson said the book caught his attention at an estate sale.

Last week, at the History Research Center, Sampson leafed through the book, which lists some of the oldest family names in the area, including Cook, McDowell, Moore, Overstreet and Speed.

“They would trap the fur and bring the fur in,” Sampson said. “It’s laid out in alphabetical order.”

“We were kind of suspecting it was part of the Thompkins and Reed Hat Factory,” he explained. The business was located in Danville, which at that time was located in Mercer County.

“These things hardly ever survive,” he said.

Sampson said rather than letting the ledger languish in his collection, he donated it to the library “where people can see it.”

“The Mercer County Public Library History Research Center is actively seeking and accepting historic donations,” Sampson said.

“We’re very excited to have it here at the library,” said David Kirkpatrick, assistant director of the library and head of genealogy. “A little bit of their life is revealed.”

The ledger and other exhibits is on display at the Mercer County Public Library’s History Research Center (114 Main Street). The center is open Monday through Friday and the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit their website at mcplib.info or call 859-734-3680.

For another glance at Mercer County’s history, the library will host a table reading of “The Trial of James Bridges” on Saturday, March 16, starting at 3:30 p.m. It will be a cold reading of the one hour play exploring one of the theories about Harrod’s 1792 disappearance. It will be performed during Harrodsburg’s 250th birthday celebration in June.

