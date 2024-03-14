Burgin Softball Looks To Build On Last Spring

Samuel Warren

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs softball team have been working hard this off­-season as they prepare for the 2023-24 season. Russell Jenkins is entering his sec­ond season as the leader of the program and his biggest focus in practice the off­-season has been pitching. In addition to Jemma Jenkins and Gracie Watkins, the Lady Bulldogs have added some much needed depth to the mound.

“We have spent much of our time trying to develop our pitchers, that was our biggest struggle last sea­son. We’ve got a couple of girls who are pitching for the first time and should be able to help us,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins was worried it would take a while for the girls to shake the rust off from a long off-season, but he was encouraged after the first week of outdoor prac­tices.

“I was very encouraged by our first couple of out­door practices, the girls seemed like they were pick­ing up where we left off last year,” said Jenkins.

Cloey Henson 1s the team’s lone senior and fills the leadership role to perfection for the Lady Bulldogs. Along with Henson, J. Jenkins provides vocal leadership that the younger players need.

“She (Jenkins) usually addresses things before I get a chance. Both of them have been playing al this level for a while so they lead by example very well,” said Jenkins.

Coach Jenkins is expect­ing a big contribution from sophomores Hayley Hurst and Ashton Lester.

