Boyle Sheriff’s Deputy Found Guilty Of Federal Civil Rights Violations

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A federal jury in Lexington has found a former Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner guilty of criminal civil rights violations and obstruction of justice charges, including one illegal search here in Harrodsburg.

According to the federal government, Tanner Abbott, 31, was found guilty of willfully violating the civil rights of four people by using excessive force while arresting them and obstructing justice by writing and directing another to write false reports to cover his violations. The offenses occurred during the first four months of 2021, the federal government said.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Jan. 20, 2021, Abbott conducted a traffic stop on two young men driving to a restaurant in Danville. When the driver requested to speak with Abbott’s supervisor, the former deputy punched him in the face, pulled him out of the car and struck him several more times as he lay on the ground, not resisting arrest or posing any threat. When the passenger, the driver’s brother, stepped out of the car and pleaded with Abbott to stop the beating, the defendant struck him in the face with an elbow, breaking his glasses, according to the prosecution.

On Feb. 2, 2021, Abbott arrested the passenger of a stopped vehicle during a traffic stop. According to federal prosecutors, while the passenger was being handcuffed, Abbott “suddenly and without justification” punched him in the face. Abbott subsequently conspired with another officer to falsely allege in a report that the victim had “advanced aggressively” toward Abbott before being punched, according to the federal government.

On March 31, 2021, Abbott went to a hotel in Harrodsburg, obtained the key to a room by falsely telling hotel staff he had a search warrant, then forced his way into the room, over the guest’s objection. Without consent or other lawful authority, Abbott conducted an intrusive search of the guest’s personal property, according to federal prosecutors, then wrote a false report claiming the guest had consented to the search.

On April 28, 2021, the Abbott was accused of arresting a driver who had failed to pull over during a traffic stop. After the chase ended and the driver had been arrested and handcuffed, Abbott punched him in the face, although he was not resisting arrest and posed no threat.

The jury convicted Abbott of four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of conspiracy and one count of falsification of records within federal jurisdiction, according to a federal press release. He was also found not guilty of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 7, at 10 a.m. in Lexington.

