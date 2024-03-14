Batting Bulldogs Begin New Baseball Season
Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
The Burgin Bulldogs baseball team has been working hard over the last month in preparation for the 2024 season.
Burgin struggled last season to finish games but there were several bright spots in Phillip Dean’s first season leading the dugout. Dean has addressed effo11 m practice and feels the BuUdogs have made significant steps in the right direction this off season.
“I feel the largest emphasis for our players is being able to work hard when we are practicing and being able to work at home as well,” said Dean. “I preached to our players that practicing just a couple of days a week in the off-season wasn’t enough and they would have to get more reps at home, too. So far, it seems our players have bought into that mentality and have made great strides.”
The Bulldogs graduated some heavy hitters from last year’s team. Jacob Qualls led the team with a .318 batting average, and Qualls along with David Lynn (.314), Eli Newby (.289) and Landon Oaks (.114) will all be absent from this spring’s lineup as well.
A large portion of any success the Bulldogs have this season will be earned by a deep, seven man sophomore class. Casey Dodson and Adrian Quiroz played important roles on the mound and at the plate in their freshman season and Dean expects them to impress. Frankie Jett finished last season with the highest batting average of any Bulldog who wasn’t a senior, Zachary Logue and Mason Singleton will help control the outfield, while Eli Pauley can play nearly any position and Brayden Pittman provides some essential depth.