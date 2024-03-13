Micheal Dean

Michael Allen “Mike” Dean, 62, of Lawrenceburg, died Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 5, 1961, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Dallas and Joyce Joan (Felix) Dean.

He was a former operator for Dallas Dean Incorporated.

Survivors include: one daughter, Christy (David Curtis) Ransdell and one son, Keith (Shannon) Dean; one sister, Cindy D. Bush; brother, Terry (Twana) Dean and seven grandchildren, all of Harrodsburg.