Denzil Claunch

Denzil Carrollton Claunch, 61, died Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab Center.

Born July 10, 1962, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late William Carrollton and Margaret Lee Barnes Claunch.

He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed playing pool.

Survivors include one daughter; one brother, John Claunch of Harrodsburg; one sister, Carol Matney of Lawrenceburg; two aunts, Virginia Edwards of Harrodburg and Elizabeth Votaw of Harrodsburg and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.