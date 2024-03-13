Carolyn Hollar, 82, of Harrodsburg, widow of Sidney Hollar, died Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 27, 1942, in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Nellie (Emmons) Hurst.

She was a homemaker and was a member of Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Monnie (Tim) Berger of Harrodsburg; one son, Tony (Susan) Hollar of Ohio; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.