Wendall L. H. Drakeford

Wendell L. H. Drakeford, 74, of Georgetown formerly of Harrodsburg, husband of Vickie Carol Bills Drakeford, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born Aug. 24, 1949, in Richwood, WV, he was the son of the late Marion Thomas and Loretta Lee (Bennett) Drakeford.

He was a 1967 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, attended the University of Kentucky, received his real estate broker’s license and attended the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Paris and the Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Karma Drakeford of Maderia Beach, Fla. and Selena (Lee) Lakes of Georgetown; two sons, Rhett Drakeford of Tampa, Fla. and Drew Sharp of Georgetown; four grandchildren.