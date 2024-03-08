Kevin Gibson

Kevin Lynn Gibson, 55, husband of Angie Nichols Gibson, of Harrodsburg died Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Born Nov. 10, 1968 in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Regina (Harald) Pankey Portig of Versailles.

He was a retired Heritage Pools territory manager and was a member of the Unity Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include: one son, Austin Kent “AK” (Chelsey) Gibson of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Breanne (Marcus) Warren of Harrodsburg and Kaylee (Chris) Hinkle of Harrodsburg; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl Kent and Linda Nichols; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.