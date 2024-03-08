Harold Robinson

Harold “Rob” Trevor Robinson, 94, husband of Joyce Robinson, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He owned several businesses including a service station, detailing business, tire retail store, a ski resort on Herrington Lake, Nassau Pools in Florida, was a firefighter and master plumber.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: three daughters, Jill Robinson of Lexington, Shari (Curt) Plank of Brookeville, Ohio, and Cindi Smith of South Jordan, Utah; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.