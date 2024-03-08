Franklin Brown

Franklin Delano Brown, 83, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Dunnellon, Fla.

Born Feb. 12, 1941, in Ebenezer, he was the son of the late J.W. and Hazel (Fern) Brown.

He attended McAfee School and Mercer County High School, was a self-employed brick mason and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Stacy (Doug) Coffey of Dunnellon, Fla.; one son, Keith (Pam) Brown of Harrodsburg; one sister, Judy (Billy) Wilson of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Donnie (Yvonne) Brown of New Mexico and Jerry Brown of Danville; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a special friend, Mary Phillips.