Sheriff’s Office Gets Clean Audit

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has received a clean audit. The report compiled by Auditor Of Public Accounts Allison Ball and her staff on the sheriff’s 2022 settlement on taxes for the period from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2023, is “unmodified,” meaning clean.

“In our opinion, the accompanying financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the taxes charged, credited, and paid for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023 of the Mercer County Sheriff, in accordance with the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” the office wrote.

“The results of our tests disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards,” Ball wrote.

The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement, and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties

The auditor found the sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited, and paid, for the period and noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.

During the period of the audit, the sheriff’s office collected more than $2.1 million in taxes—including real estate, tangible and franchise taxes—for the county, as well as more than $3.4 million for the special taxing district, more than $9.5 million for the school district and $2.4 million for the state. All together, the sheriff’s office paid out more than $16.9 million dollars to the various districts.

Last week, Mercer Sheriff Ernie Kelty attributed the clean report to hard work by his staff, especially Angie Patton.

“I was very proud of our staff,” Sheriff Kelty told the Mercer County Fiscal Court. “Angie put some blood, sweat and tears into that.”

To view the report online, visit auditor.ky.gov.

