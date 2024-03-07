Rockets Burn Out Lady Titans Region Hopes

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer Lady Titans’ (18-14) season ended in a heartbreaker to the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets (21- 11) on Monday, March 4, in Lincoln County. The game went down to the wire and in the final minutes Mercer’s shots wouldn’t fall and Rockcastle made a final surge to win the game, 51-47.

It was a physical game from the tip-off. Sara Dunn had to chase down the tip­off and battle for possession. Dunn opened with a 3-point shot and Mercer took their first lead of the game. Izzie Carlton quickly picked up her first foul and it set the tone for the game. Both teams ended up with multiple players with four fouls by the end of the game.

Skylar Webb and Alexa Wade played their fiercest defense of the season and their trap forced the first jump ball of the game. A couple of possessions later, they forced Rockcastle to take a bad shot. Webb drew Macy Spivey, Rock’s leading scorer, in for her first foul.

Anna Kate Drakeford added a 3-point shot and Mercer led 6-3.

Every rebound was a bat­tle and every shot was con­tested on both sides of the floor. Kate Cai·lton blocked Rock’s shot, but they were able to recover and took the lead, 7-6. Rock struggled to score. They took good shots but several rolled off the rim. With a little over a minute left in the first quarter, Rock’s Spivey went down with a knee injury and did not return to the game.

With 35 seconds left in the first quarter, Drakeford stole the ball a few steps from the half-court line and went in for…

