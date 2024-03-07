Mercer Transformation Offering ‘Compassionate Rides’

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Mercer Transformation is now offering "Compassionate Rides," safe and free transportation for families impacted by substance abuse, including doctor's appointments and treatment for substance abuse.

Compassionate Rides is the newest service offered by Mercer Transformation, a faith-based nonprofit with five different programs, including the Community Tutoring Initiative, recovery meetings and community meals, daily sack lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Hand Up program, which offers financial support and oversees commodities distribution at Lion’s Park Community Center.

The new program is being funded by the Mercer County Fiscal Court using opioid settlement funds. Last week, Diane Green, the president of Mercer Transformation, told the fiscal court the nonprofit had purchased a vehicle for the new program as well as a new phone. The phone is paid for by the Mercer County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy.

“We’re providing the man-hours to keep it going,” Treasurer Cherie Chamberlain said Tuesday, who thanked the fiscal court and Mercer ASAP for their financial support. “We’re excited about it.”

Mercer Transformation was founded in 1999. The nonprofit has operated under several different names throughout the years, adopting its current name in 2014. Their offices are located at 132 North Main Street.

Officials said access to treatment can be a struggle in and of itself for many people in Harrodsburg and Mercer County.

“We’re excited to see that get started,” said Judge-Executive Sarah Steele.

Call or text 859-361-2785 for safe, free and flexible door-to-door service through “Compassionate Rides” offered by Mercer Transformation. To learn more, visit their Facebook page or their website, mercertransformation.com.