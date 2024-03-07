| logout
Lady Bulldogs’ Season Ends In 46th District Opening Round
Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
The Burgin Lady Bulldogs’ (12-18) season came to an end in the opening round of the 46th District tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at East Jessamine High School. The West Jessamine Lady Colts (24-8) have surprised fans in the area with electrifying offensive displays tlroughout this season, and they put their ability on display in the opening quarter.
The Lady Colt’s first long range attempt was airballed but it fell directly into the hands of freshman Claire Marshall, who finished off the glass. Lady Bulldog senior Avery Gray played with intensity underneath the basket, and bumped shoulders down low to win an offensive rebound and a foul on Burgin’s second possession…