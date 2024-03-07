Lady Bulldogs’ Season Ends In 46th District Opening Round

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs’ (12-18) season came to an end in the open­ing round of the 46th District tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at East Jessamine High School. The West Jessamine Lady Colts (24-8) have sur­prised fans in the area with electrifying offensive dis­plays tlroughout this season, and they put their ability on display in the opening quar­ter.

The Lady Colt’s first long range attempt was airballed but it fell directly into the hands of freshman Claire Marshall, who finished off the glass. Lady Bulldog senior Avery Gray played with intensity underneath the basket, and bumped shoul­ders down low to win an offensive rebound and a foul on Burgin’s second possession…

