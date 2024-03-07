County Receives $100,000 In Funding From State To Replace Bondville Bridge

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the Mercer County Fiscal Court will receive $100,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a bridge on Bondville Road (CR 1312). The fiscal court is responsible for administering the work. Judge-Executive Sarah Steele said the work should begin in a couple of months.

The bridge on Bondville Road is located approximately 0.322 miles north of Kirkwood Road and is currently closed to traffic. Steele said the county is in the process of acquiring a second permit for the work, which she said would take about two weeks.

Last month, the fiscal court approved a $142,000 bid from Firm Foundation Construction of Harrison County to replace the culvert on Bondville Road. Once completed, the bridge will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon Bondville Road, the state said.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide timely assistance to Mercer County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray in a press release.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.