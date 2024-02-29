Weekender For Feb. 29—March 9: ‘Cat In The Hat,’ Spaghetti Dinner, Spelling Bee And More

Robert Moore

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of Dr. Suess’s “The Cat in the Hat” continues for another weekend starting Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m. In addition to “The Cat in the Hat,” Ragged Edge will also present “Green Eggs and Ham” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

Directed by Tim White, the Youth Stage performance is sponsored by the Mercer County Community Endowment. Tickets are $12 and available online at raggededgetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 859-734-2389.

A Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction will be held at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue) on Saturday, March 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The dinner is a fundraiser for Mercer County Youth Investment Participants. Next week, “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere,” a tribute to the late great Jimmy Buffett, happens at the fairgrounds on Saturday, March 9, from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Mercer County will turn in Margarativille for a night of fun, food and spirits for all the local Parrot Heads to enjoy.

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The village remains open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center remains open and staffed around the clock.

Have a Happy Leap Day, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 29—Leap Day

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 1

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming – video games, board games, card games, or ping pong—for teens age 13-18. Snacks provided. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by The Mercer County Community Endowment Performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

Saturday, March 2

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Behind the Scenes at the Museum: Planes & Woodworking at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore the extensive collection, including more than 30 woodworking planes, used for everything from trueing floorboards to adding delicate moldings to furniture, along with some other key tools that would have been found in a nineteenth-century Shaker brother’s toolchest. Participants will also take a guided walk through some exhibit spaces. 11 a.m. to 12:30. $15 for annual passholder, $25 general admission includes 20 percent off dining (excluding alcoholic beverages). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Matinee—”The Marvels” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Three headstrong and independent women must learn to work together to protect the universe. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). annual fundraiser for Mercer County Youth Investment Participants on Saturday, March 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Facebook @Mercer County Fair and Horseshow.

• Exhibit Grand Opening: Spark! Places of Innovation at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The month-long exhibit explores the places, people and circumstances that sparks innovation and invention in rural communities. The traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program features stories gathered from diverse communities across the nation, including artifacts and stories about the Shakers’ innovations. The opening reception starts 5 p.m. at the Centre Family Dwelling.. Exhibits are open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by the Mercer County Community Endowment. Performance starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

• Live music by Tony Toy at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, March 3

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by The Mercer County Community Endowment Matinee starts at 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, March 4

• Crafty Affairs—Paint Pouring—at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Mixing and pouring paints onto a small canvas. Program and supplies are free, but registration is required. Canvases will need to dry overnight at the library before they are ready for pickup. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

•29th annual Mercer Countywide Spelling Bee in the Mercer County Senior High School Auditorium (1124 Moberly Road). Burgin vs. Mercer County spelling bee starts 6 p.m. Broadcast live by Hometown Radio WHBN 1420 A.M. and 99.5 FM.

Tuesday, March 5

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge against other trivia lovers as an individual or on a team (maximum team size of four). Snacks provided. Program for adults age 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, March 7

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 8

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming – video games, board games, card games, or ping pong—for teens age 13-18. Snacks provided. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

