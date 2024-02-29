Residents Voice Opposition To Proposed Residential Development

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

More than 70 people showed up at last week’s meeting of the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission, most of them there to voice their opposition to a proposed development.

AFI 001 LLC requested a public hearing to consider rezoning 104.41 acres of land at the southeast corner of Garriott Lane and Robb Road from A-1 (agricultural) to A-3 (small community agricultural). Both zoning designations allow for residential development. A-1 zoning requires a building lot of 2.5 acres. A-3 zoning requires a building lot of one acre. The planning and zoning board votes to either recommend approving or denying rezoning requests, which are then sent to the Mercer County Fiscal Court.

On Tuesday, the board held off on making a decision until they had reviewed all the evidence presented. Chairman Bobby Upchurch had some advice for those opposed to the development.

“If you discuss it with any of us outside of this, we’ll have to recuse ourselves,” Upchurch said. “If you put your magistrates in the position of not being able to vote, you’ll have defeated your purpose.”

The Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Tuesday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m.