Arizona Woman Indicted For Theft

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

An Arizona woman has been indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury for engaging in organized crime and theft of cash from Walmart.

Linda Marie Owens, 63,—alias Eva Adamson—of 4750 East Union Hills Drive, Apartment 2010, Phoenix, Arizona, was indicted on a class B felony count of engaging in organized crime and a class D felony count of theft by unlawful taking.

On or about Jan. 18, 2024, Owens committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, in which a criminal syndicate was engaged on a continuing basis, according to the indictment. Owens took cash with a value of over $1,000 from Walmart, according to the indictment.

Bail was set at $50,000, with drug-related conditions: report to pretrial services, submit to random drug testing and no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Owens must also remain off all Walmart premises. Det. Rob Oney of the Harrodsburg Police Department testified.

The Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including criminal mischief, assault and bail jumping.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Zachary J. Enders, 33, of 1009 Walker Way, Georgetown, was indicted on three class D felony counts of 1st degree criminal mischief; leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence, both class A misdemeanors; and driving on a DUI-suspended license, a class B misdemeanor. On or about Dec. 3, 2023, in Mercer County, Enders is alleged to have caused more than $1,000 worth in damage to electric poles belonging to Kentucky Utilities and the City of Harrodsburg, as well as a vehicle belonging to the Mercer County PVA Office. According to the indictment, this is Enders’ third DUI offense within the past 10 years. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolwoman Erin Rice (HPD) testified.