Weekender Feb. 22—March 1: Black Film Festival, ‘Cat In The Hat’ And More

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Mercer County Public Library will present “Till.” Mamie Till (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), exposes the brutal racism behind the kidnaping and murder of her son in 1955. It’s part of the Black Film Festival presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society at the library. The movie starts at 2 p.m.

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of Dr. Suess’s “The Cat in the Hat” begins a two week run on Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. That’s not all the Seuss for you Seuss lovers out there. In addition to “The Cat in the Hat,” Ragged Edge will also present “Green Eggs and Ham” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” Directed by Tim White, the Youth Stage performance is sponsored by the Mercer County Community Endowment. Tickets are $12 and available online at raggededgetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 859-734-2389.

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The village remains open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center remains open and staffed around the clock.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 22

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 23

• Crafternoons with Tara at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension (1007 Lexington Road). Learn how to make a new craft! All crafts completed will be eligible to enter into the county fair. From 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP 859-734-4378 or taraduty@uky.edu.

• Rook Tournament at the Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Tournament starts at 6 p.m 859-262-5600.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by The Mercer County Community Endowment Performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

• Friday Family Flicks—”Under The Boardwalk” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Under the boardwalk at the Jersey shore, a land crab townie falls in love with a sea crab tourist, but tensions between their friends and families rise. When a storm casts the duo far from home, their love will lead them on an adventure Featuring Keke Palmer, Michael Cera and Bobby Cannavale. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Saturday, Feb. 24

• Geologic Walk Through Time at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Walk through millions of years of geologic time as you descend along the river road into the Kentucky River Palisades. Guides will show how the geology of the region has shaped what we see above ground today. 10 a.m. to noon. $20 for annual passholder, $30 general admission includes 20 percent off dining (excluding alcoholic beverages). Minors must be accompanied by a paying adult. Please check in at the Welcome Center 30 minutes prior to the activities’ scheduled start time. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Black Film Festival—”Till” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Mamie Till (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), exposes the brutal racism behind the kidnaping and murder of her son in 1955. Presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society and MCPL. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 2024 Night Hike: Snow Moon at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore the starry sky on this gentle hike, including the wonders of the winter prairie and forest at night as well as the mysteries and curiosities of the universe. At the end the evening, enjoy a warming cup of hot chocolate and a cheerful bonfire at the amphitheater. Starts 6 p.m. $15 for annual passholder, $25 general admission. Meet at the Welcome Center by 5:30 p.m. Bring flashlights to assist in returning to vehicles or rooms at the conclusion of the evening. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by The Mercer County Community Endowment Performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

• Live music with Andrew Palmer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Feb. 25

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by The Mercer County Community Endowment Matinee starts at 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. rraggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

• Family Game Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An evening of fun and games for the whole family with board games, card games, video games and games new and old. Snacks provided. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Feb. 29

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 1

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming – video games, board games, card games, or ping pong—for teens age 13-18. Snacks provided. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by The Mercer County Community Endowment Performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

