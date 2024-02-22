Tourist Commission Purchases Ads For 250th Celebration

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

After a long deliberation, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission voted to place an advertisement in the April issue of Kentucky Living magazine. That’s in addition to billboards and advertisements with Kentucky Monthly magazine, as well as a possible TV ad campaign.

“We’re four months away from the big festival,” said Daarik Gray, executive-director of the tourist committee, at last week’s meeting. Gray, who also serves as chairman of Harrodsburg’s 250th Anniversary Committee, told the tourist commission that the musical acts for the festival have all been signed. While Gray declined to name them, he said up to nine national acts have been signed for the four-day festival, which is scheduled to run from Thursday, June 13, until Sunday, June 16. In addition, two other acts have been signed, in addition to some local acts, Gray said. That’s in addition to the Settlement and Raid at Old Fort Harrod State Park, which will also run from Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16.

“We’re teaming up with Juneteenth this year,” Gray said. The Heart of Kentucky Juneteenth at West Lane Park is scheduled for Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

“Hopefully it’s packed,” Gray said.

With the celebration only 114 days away, Gray said things have become more hectic.

“The last two weeks have been nonstop,” he said.