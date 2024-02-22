 Skip to content

Tourist Commission Purchases Ads For 250th Celebration

Photo: Armstrong Archives
A crowd of more than 60,000­—nearly three times the current population of Mercer County—crowded into Pioneer Memorial Park to hear President Franklin D. Roosevelt speak in 1934. In 2024, not only will Harrodsburg celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, the community will also be able to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Pioneer Memorial Park Monument.

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

After a long deliberation, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission voted to place an advertisement in the April issue of Kentucky Living magazine. That’s in addition to billboards and advertisements with Kentucky Monthly magazine, as well as a possible TV ad campaign.

“We’re four months away from the big festival,” said Daarik Gray, executive-director of the tourist committee, at last week’s meeting. Gray, who also serves as chairman of Harrodsburg’s 250th Anniversary Committee, told the tourist commission that the musical acts for the festival have all been signed. While Gray declined to name them, he said up to nine national acts have been signed for the four-day festival, which is scheduled to run from Thursday, June 13, until Sunday, June 16.  In addition, two other acts have been signed, in addition to some local acts, Gray said. That’s in addition to the Settlement and Raid at Old Fort Harrod State Park, which will also run from Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16.

“We’re teaming up with Juneteenth this year,” Gray said. The Heart of Kentucky Juneteenth at West Lane Park is scheduled for Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

“Hopefully it’s packed,” Gray said.

With the celebration only 114 days away, Gray said things have become more hectic.

“The last two weeks have been nonstop,” he said.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

