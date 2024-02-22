Titans Earn First Win Over Lincoln County Since 2018

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans ( 17-10 ) faced 12th Region rival Lincoln County (15-11) in Harrodsburg with only one week of the regular season left to play. The Titans had not defeated Lincoln County since Feb. 6, 2018, when Trevon Faulkner, Gunnar Gillis and Kaelin Drakeford combined for 50 points in a 65-41 victory.

Since that day, the Patriots have defeated Mercer County in each of the two programs’ last six meetings, by a combined 160 points.

Sophomore Kaleb Murray scored the Titans’ first two points at the free throw line, and Trevor Ellis gave the Titans a 4-2 lead with a tough finish at the rim. Moments later, John Lincoln Perry found Ellis on the perimeter for the junior’s first trey of the night.

Lincoln County’s Sawyer Robbins drove to the rim and finished strong before completing a 3-point play at the stripe and giv­ing the Patriots a one point lead. Their lead lasted only seconds as Murray knocked down a corner three to put the Titans up 10-8 midway through the first quarter.