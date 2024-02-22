 Skip to content

Taylor And Irvin Honored At Burgin Senior Night Of Service

The Harrodsburg Herald/April Ellis
Senior Jake Taylor (11) moved past his defender during Burgin’s 64-43 loss to Highlands Latin on Saturday, Feb. 17. Senior Landon Irvin (12) is pictured in the background.

April Ellis
Herald Staff

The Burgin High School Bulldogs (6-22) faced off against the reigning Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference champions Highlands Latin (20-8), Saturday, Feb. 17, and honored seniors Jacobe Taylor and Landon Irvin. Despite the valiant effort of its seniors, the Highlanders were too much for the Bulldogs, who lost 64-43.

As a junior, Taylor led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding. At the beginning of this season, Head Coach Todd Claunch said of Taylor, “He was right there last year. He was a go to guy even amongst those seniors, so this is a familiar role for him and he’s really matured mentally and physically.”

