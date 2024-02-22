Mercer County Judge-Executive Sarah Steele: Sarah Steele A Closer Look
In the 2022 election, Republican challenger Sarah Steele defeated former Harrodsburg City Commissioner Scott Moseley to become the new judge-executive of Mercer County.
Steele was born and raised in Mercer County, where she has lived her entire life. She graduated from Mercer County High School as a Scottie in 2003. Steele went on to the University of Kentucky, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She immediately began her teaching career and her first stop was in Washington County. She worked as a commander for three years while earning her masters degree in school counseling from Eastern Kentucky University. Steele’s next stop came at West Marion Elementary School, where she worked for four years before switching to Boyle County for a year and then Burgin Independent, where she worked as a counselor until 2022.