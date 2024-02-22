Mercer County Judge-Executive Sarah Steele: Sarah Steele A Closer Look

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

In the 2022 election, Republican challenger Sarah Steele defeated former Har­rodsburg City Commissioner Scott Moseley to become the new judge-executive of Mercer County.

Steele was born and raised in Mercer County, where she has lived her entire life. She graduated from Mercer Coun­ty High School as a Scottie in 2003. Steele went on to the University of Kentucky, where she graduated with a bach­elor’s degree in elementary education. She immediately began her teaching career and her first stop was in Washing­ton County. She worked as a commander for three years while earning her masters degree in school counsel­ing from Eastern Kentucky University. Steele’s next stop came at West Marion Elemen­tary School, where she worked for four years before switch­ing to Boyle County for a year and then Burgin Independent, where she worked as a coun­selor until 2022.