Lady Titans Struggle Against Pulaski In Senior Night Game

The Harrodsburg Herald/Pam Merchant
Senior Sara Dunn fought to make the shot in the Titans loss to Pulaski on senior night, Tuesday, Feb. 20. She had 15 points for the night.

Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
The Mercer County Lady Titans (16-11) played their second to last regular sea­son game against a formi­dable 12th Region opponent, Pulaski County (21-7), on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Pulaski County is currently ranked second in the KHSAA RPI ratings for the 12th Region, and the Lady Maroons pro­vided a tough and physical test for Mercer County just a week before postseason play.

It didn’t take long for the game to get physical as both teams were rolling across the floor for a rebound that ended in a jump ball soon after tipoff. Izzie Carlton opened the scoring for the Lady Titans with a foul shot. Anna Kate Drakeford added two more foul shots and the fouls never slowed down for the remainder…

