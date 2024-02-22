Lady Titans Struggle Against Pulaski In Senior Night Game

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans (16-11) played their second to last regular sea­son game against a formi­dable 12th Region opponent, Pulaski County (21-7), on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Pulaski County is currently ranked second in the KHSAA RPI ratings for the 12th Region, and the Lady Maroons pro­vided a tough and physical test for Mercer County just a week before postseason play.

It didn’t take long for the game to get physical as both teams were rolling across the floor for a rebound that ended in a jump ball soon after tipoff. Izzie Carlton opened the scoring for the Lady Titans with a foul shot. Anna Kate Drakeford added two more foul shots and the fouls never slowed down for the remainder…