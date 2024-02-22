Kingston Mays Signs With Georgetown Tigers
Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County football’s defensive line was deep and talented this past season. The defensive line starred in wins over Paul Laurence Dunbar, Danville and Marion County in which they allowed only 109 rushing yards over three games.
The pass rush was as good as it ever has been in recent seasons and the defensive line combined for l 6 sacks and 46 tackles for loss. Most of the Titans’ biggest play-makers on both sides of the line of scrimmage last fall were playing their final season of high school football, and talented class of 2024 defensive end Kingston Mays recently decided to continue his football career at one of the most successful football programs in Kentucky’s history, Georgetown College.
Mays tallied an impressive 59 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Titans over 12 games in his senior season.