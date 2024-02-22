Kingston Mays Signs With Georgetown Tigers

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County football’s defensive line was deep and talented this past season. The defensive line starred in wins over Paul Laurence Dunbar, Danville and Marion County in which they allowed only 109 rushing yards over three games.

The pass rush was as good as it ever has been in recent seasons and the defensive line combined for l 6 sacks and 46 tackles for loss. Most of the Titans’ biggest play-makers on both sides of the line of scrim­mage last fall were playing their final season of high school football, and talent­ed class of 2024 defensive end Kingston Mays recently decided to continue his football career at one of the most successful football pro­grams in Kentucky’s history, Georgetown College.

Mays tallied an impres­sive 59 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Titans over 12 games in his senior season.