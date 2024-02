Will Isaac, 57, widower of Leigh Ann Isaac, of Lawrenceburg, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in his home.

Born in 1966, he was the son of Tom and Judy Isaac.

He was a 1988 graduate of the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order, and worked various public-facing jobs.

Survivors include four children, Alex, Katie, Jack and Olivia.