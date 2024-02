Michael “Mike” Walker Green, 75, husband of Rebecca Green, of Harrodsburg died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at his home.

Born Jan. 12, 1949, in Jessamine County, he was the son of Mayme (Corman) Green and the late C.W. Green.

He was a retired employee of Modine and was a member of Burgin Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include: one son, Paul (Mona) Green of Bardstown; one sister, Donna Conn of Burgin; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.f