Melissa Parker

Melissa M. Parker, 57, mother of Nathan Parker, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Feb. 9, 1967, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Marvin Thomas Dearing and the late Marion Lee (Devine) Million.

Survivors, in addition to her father, include: one son, Nathan (Holly) Parker of Harrodsburg; one sister, Kim Gorham; her aunt, Denise Spencer; cousins, Sherri Bugg, Mandy Taylor and Jessica Huffman; one niece, Jennifer (Blair) Pittman and a great-niece, Alyssa Pittman.