Katherine Isham

Katherine Conover Isham, 53, of Naples, Fla., passed away Feb. 12, 2024, in Naples.

Born Oct. 20, 1970, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of Michael E. and Carol (Rowland) Conover.

Kate graduated from Eastern Kentucky University earning a Bachelor’s of Criminal Justice, and has years working in the field of criminal law. She was her happiest when spending time with her grandchildren, lounging at the beach and watching nature. She enjoyed visiting historical landmarks and vintage wineries. She was always ready for a new adventure and favored eating fresh seafood. She will be dearly missed by all those around her as she was always willing to lend a helpful hand. May her soul rest in peace.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: two sons, Michael Dakota Conover and Stephen Dylan Conover; four grandchildren, Kenzie, Michael, Stephen, and Joseph Conover and three brothers, Pete, Scott and Spencer Conover of Harrodsburg.