Charlotte Venters

Charlotte Dianne Venters, 51, of Harrodsburg, widow of Clifford Lee Venters, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at her home.

Born Sept. 5, 1972, in Muncie, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Dailey LeJune and Imojean (Coates) Pyles.

She was a high school graduate, a homemaker and attended the Dry Branch Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Morgan Venters of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Lester Estep of Indiana and Eric Pyles of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren; four nieces and two nephews.