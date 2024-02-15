Weekender For Feb. 15-23: Chamber Awards, Black Film Festival, ‘Cat In The Hat’ And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual awards meeting and banquet at the Mercer County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Feb. 15.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Mercer County Public Library will present “Green Book” starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali on Saturday, Feb. 17. L It’s the story of a 1962 tour through the deep south by African-American pianist Don Shirley. It’s part of the Black Film Festival presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society at the library. The series continues every Saturday in February starting at 2 p.m.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is offering a Valentine’s Day Escape on Friday, Feb. 16, or Saturday, Feb. 17. The package includes a night in a charming king or queen guest room, an in-room gift and drink vouchers for a special Valentine’s adult beverage. Guests will also enjoy breakfast for two at the Trustees’ Table before leaving. Book with the code VDAY. Rates are $219 plus tax for two people. Dining reservations are required at the Trustees’ Table.

Shaker Village will also host a Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. Expert cookie designer Jillian Mora, owner of A Traveling Cupcake, will teach the basics of decorating sugar cookies. Due to cocktail service, the workshop is recommended for ages 21 and up. Each participant will receive a 20 percent off coupon to dine at The Trustees’ Table.

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of Dr. Suess’s “The Cat in the Hat” begins a two week run on Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $12 and available online at raggededgetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 859-734-2389.

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The village remains open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center remains open and staffed around the clock.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 15

• Mercer Chamber Annual Awards Meeting and Banquet—A Timeless Tradition—at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. mercerchamber.com or 859-734-2365 or info@mercerchamber.com

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 16

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Feb. 17

• Maple Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Educational event sponsored by the University of Kentucky’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources. Learn how trees are tapped, collect sap and boil it down on wood-fired evaporator to make maple syrup. Farm sap processing 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Sap to Syrup tours at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Behind the Scenes at the Museum: Baskets at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn about some of the types of baskets produced at Shaker communities, from large laundry baskets to miniature “fancywork” baskets, and view unique examples from the Pleasant Hill collection. Workshop price; $15 for znnual passholders, $25 for everyone else. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Black Film Festival—”Green Book” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A 1962 tour through the deep south by African-American pianist Don Shirley, starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen. Presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society and MCPL. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Workshop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Expert cookie designer Jillian Mora, owner of A Traveling Cupcake, ill teach the basics of decorating sugar cookies. Due to cocktail service, the workshop is recommended for ages 21 and up. 3 to 5 p.m. Each participant will receive a 20 percent off coupon to dine at The Trustees’ Table. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music with Cotter Hill at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Feb. 18

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

• Family Game Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An evening of fun and games for the whole family with board games, card games, video games and games new and old. Snacks provided. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Feb. 22

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 23

• Rook Tournament at the Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Tournament starts at 6 p.m 859-262-5600.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama: “The Cat in the Hat” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Dr. Seuss’s classic comes to life. Sponsored by The Mercer County Community Endowment Performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 859-734-2389.

• Friday Family Flicks—”Under The Boardwalk” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Under the boardwalk at the Jersey shore, a land crab townie falls in love with a sea crab tourist, but tensions between their friends and families rise. When a storm casts the duo far from home, their love will lead them on an adventure Featuring Keke Palmer, Michael Cera and Bobby Cannavale. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.