Titan Archery Hosts State Warm Up

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Mercer County Archery held an all-comers tournament at Mercer County Elementary School on Saturday, Feb. 10.

287 participants from 12 different schools took aim on Saturday, and Tyler Middleton finished first among all Mercer County athletes. Middleton’s 286 was well enough to earn him fourth place. Boyle County’s Wade Stallard finished first with a 289. The Rebels added stellar performances from Hayden Martin (288) and Bryson Long (285) and claimed first place in the high school category with 3268 total points.

The Titans placed second ahead of Garrard County and Danville Christian Academy. Some other notable performers on the high school level include: Rylan Genco and Matthew Devine, who both finished with a 282 and ranked ninth and tenth out of all male competitors. Abigail Anderson was the highest scoring female shooter for the Titans. Her score of 276 was enough to claim the top spot of all tenth grade girl archers and the fourth best of all females. The next highest scoring Titan was Gavin Abrams. The senior shot a 275, enough to rank him fifth of all class of 2024 competitors.

King Middle School also finished just behind Boyle County Middle School in the team standings. Trey Reilly was the top scorer of all seventh grade boys during the event with a 277. Levi Robinson shot three more tens than Reilly but finished just two points behind with a 275. Khloe Maddox was the top female shooter for King Middle School. The seventh grader shot a 269, good enough to be ranked second of all seventh grade female archers.