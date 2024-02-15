Lady Titans Tame The Lady Wolverines

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Lady Titans basketball (15-10) showed direct improvement from earlier in the season when they played the Lady Wolverines of Western Hills (9-15) on Saturday, Feb. 10. In the two programs’ previous meeting, in the semifinals of the Kentucky 2A sectional tournament, Mercer County won convincingly, 67-44.

Anna Kate Drakeford created the Lady Titans first basket out of nothing. The senior grabbed an airballed Lady Wolverine shot and went baseline to baseline before faking a bounce pass under the basket and finishing off of the glass. Izzie Carlton continued to build Mercer’s momentum with a thunderous block on the defensive end. The Lady Titans grabbed back-to-back steals from Skylar Webb and Sara Dunn before I. Carlton grabbed three points over two possessions. The freshman center had three points, four rebounds and a block in the opening three minutes. Next, it was Dunn who visited the charity stripe and shot 2-2 to put the Lady Titans up 7-0 with 5:02 remaining in the first quarter. Drakeford played a cross-court pass to Kate Carlton under the basket and the junior pump faked her defender before scoring her first points of the game. Seconds later, K. Carlton stuck a hand out and came away with the ball. She then handed it off to Webb who took the ball to the basket by herself and finished off of the glass. Lady Wolverine senior Kaylind Davis scored her teams’ first two baskets, the second being Western Hills’ first 3-pointer of the game. Hills had closed the gap significantly in the final moments of the first quarter and the Lady Titans led 15-10 after eight minutes.

Drakeford dribbled all the way underneath the basket before whipping the ball out to Dunn in the corner for her first 3-pointer of the game. Drakeford drew three fouls and made one basket over the next three possessions before grabbing an offensive rebound and bouncing the ball to K. Carlton under the basket. The Lady Titans led 22-10 with 5:13 remaining in the first half. Next, the 12th Regions’ most valuable player split two defenders on the dribble before finishing over a third at the rim. Seconds later, Drakeford forced the Hills player into the corner, stole the ball, drew a foul and finished a shot with her back turned to the basket. She threw the ball over her shoulder and into the net before completing a three point play at the line for three of her 20 first half points. Dunn added her second 3-pointer of the game, and Drakeford added four more as the first half came to a close. Mercer led Western Hills 39-15 as both teams went to the locker rooms.