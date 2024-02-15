County Transfers Funds To Park For Storm Damage Repairs

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved a request from Anderson-Dean Community Park to transfer funding to the park to repair storm damage from last year. At the fiscal court meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the magistrates voted to transfer two separate funds totaling more than $200,000 to the park. The money, part of an insurance settlement from last year being held by the county, will be used to replace the barn that had to be demolished, while the other account will be used for other projects. The park will be responsible for keeping separate accounting on how each fund will be used.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Judge-Executive Sarah Steele said it would be cleaner for accounting purposes. “We’re moving pretty fast on a lot of projects out there,” said Steele, who also serves on the park board of directors. “That barn will move pretty quickly.”

Stephen Ransdell, interim manager at Anderson-Dean, appeared before the fiscal court to give them a rundown on maintenance issues at the park, beginning with the Anderson-Dean Aquatics Center. Ransdell said the contractor had started trenching and plumbing the pool and was ahead of schedule. Once the electrical work and inspection are completed, they can start pouring concrete. At last week’s meeting of the park’s board of directors, representatives from the contractor, American Leak Detection of Mount Washington, presented the board with options as far as protecting the pool, including possibly installing a liner.

On Tuesday, Ransdell said construction on the new barn will start in April. The park is in the process of replacing all the locks.

“We can’t lock anything,” Ransdell said. “That’s all going to get taken care of.”

He said new scoreboards have been delivered, and the park is looking at replacing I-beams. The park also cleaned up the tree lines and is in the process of applying for grants for mulch. They are also looking at planting trees.

“Trees are important as far as making the park look better,” Randsdell said, as well as providing shade.

The park is getting quotes on new batting cages. Ransdell said they are also making new signs. In addition, the new playground equipment is being shipped out. He said they are considering options on replacing the flooring at the Lions shelter. He said they are hoping to lay it down in-house to save money. They are also considering options for watering plants.

“The park is going to look a lot different by August,” Ransdell said. “It’s going to look a lot prettier.”

Ransdell said they are starting to lock the park at 11 o’clock, and unlock it at 5 a.m. for commuters. Moving forward, he wants to get the gates sandblasted.